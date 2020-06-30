Reopening Schools: KCS rolls out another survey for families who plan for virtual option

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Knox County Schools leaders continue to develop the reopening plan for fall, a new survey has been rolled out for families, but only for those who are planning to use the district’s virtual school option.

In an email sent to KCS families Tuesday evening, Superintendent Bob Thomas said their goal is to return to in-person classes if it can be done while protecting health and safety of students and staff; however, he acknowledged that some families wouldn’t be comfortable with in-person attendance and so the district will have a virtual option for those students.

The new survey has a deadline of Tuesday, July 7 for those families.

“We are asking that by Tuesday, July 7, families who would most likely utilize the virtual school option please complete a survey, which is available at www.knoxschools.org/survey. This virtual option is made possible thanks to our 1:1 initiative that will provide every student with a Chromebook. We are also working very diligently with our community partners to ensure that every family has access to the internet.

At this time, we are in the process of finalizing details of the program, but for planning purposes and in order to make decisions about staffing and resources, we need to know how many parents would most likely utilize this virtual option. Families who would NOT utilize a virtual option DO NOT need to complete the survey.

Your decision at this time is not binding, but your response will be extremely important in helping us to plan for the future. Once details of this program are announced, you will be asked to enroll if interested.

Thank you for your patience as we work through these complex decisions. Please know that we are committed to the work of teaching and learning while also protecting the well-being of our entire community. As always, I’m grateful for your support.” Bob Thomas, superintendent, Knox County Schools

Earlier this month, KCS had rolled out another survey about reopening schools in the fall for all KCS families to participate in; the data from that first survey is being analyzed and discussed by leaders and the KCS community task force.

The community task force chair said at its first meeting last week they had received more than 30,000 survey results.

This new survey is for families that plan to have their student attend the virtual option in the fall.

