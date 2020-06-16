Reopening Schools: TN Dept. of Education releasing series of ‘toolkits’ for school districts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced Monday plans for releasing a series of guidance “toolkits” for school districts as officials look to reopen this fall.

Back in April, Gov. Bill Lee recommended that schools remain close for the academic year to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus; school districts across the state cut students’ academic years short in order to follow the governor’s recommendation.

Last week, the state began issuing reopening guidance as school districts begin examining the how-tos of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a few months.

PREVIOUS STORY: State releases broad reopening guidance for schools; commissioner testifies in US Senate hearing

Monday’s release of TDOE’s “first five reopening toolkits in a series of 20-plus topic-specific resources to help guide district leaders in local decision-making for school reopening this fall” marks a more defined effort from the state.

The five topics included School Nutrition, Special Populations, Finance, Transportation, and Templates for school calendars.

“These reopening toolkits represent an incredible amount of work done across our districts and the department to gather best practices, recommendations, and information that will help spur critical and creative thinking about how our state —and our nation— navigates a completely new era of education,” TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn said Monday. “We hope these toolkits provide our district and school leaders with considerations and guidance as they make the best local decisions for the upcoming school year.”

There will be more “toolkits” and resources released in the days ahead, according to TDOE. The schedule for those topics was shared Monday:

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Technology

Wellbeing & Mental Health

Counseling

Early Childhood

Consolidated Funding

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Academics

Charter Schools

Nonpublic Schools

Access & Opportunity

Postsecondary Transitions

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Staffing

Professional Development

Assessing Student Learning

Governance

Friday, June 19, 2020

Health & Public Health

School Improvement

Safety & Operations

Procedures and videos

Monday, June 22, 2020

Continuous Learning Plans, Template, and Example

Expanded Planning Tool

