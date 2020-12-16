Report: Tennessee showing signs of economic recovery as record number of new COVID-19 cases are reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on our health as well as the health of our economy, but there is some good news.

Tennessee is showing signs of economic recovery as the pandemic continues, and record numbers of cases have been reported in the past week.

That’s according to the 2021 Economic Report to the Governor.

The project director for that report, who is a University of Tennessee professor, says that while our state is seeing signs of recovery, the recovery process has not been smooth, or felt by everyone equally.

“While all the economic date are pointing to a recovery, the recovery thus far has been incredible uneven.” Dr. Larry Kessler

The economy could be about to get some more help.

Congress is finally poised to pass a second COVID-19 economic relief bill.