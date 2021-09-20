Rise in vandalism in Knox County Schools due to trend on TikTok

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools says it’s experienced a rise in vandalism in its middle and high schools recently that may be related to content on social media, specifically, a new trend on TikTok.
A spokesperson with the school system says administrators are working to address the vandalism, and say students who are caught engaging in the vandalism will face disciplinary consequences.
KCS says, “We are not aware of this being a significant concern at elementary schools in the district.”
- ‘This isn’t a game’: Biden promotes safe school reopening amid rise in COVID-19 cases among kids
- Illinois students to receive 5 mental health days from school
- Grainger County Schools’ parents react to closure due to staffing shortage
- Meigs Co. Schools to cancel classes for the week after early dismissal on Wed. due to COVID-19
- Best ways to help your kid focus on their homework
In Middle Tennessee, several Williamson County students are facing criminal charges after bathrooms in the district were vandalized due to a trend on TikTok.
Williamson County Schools reported bathroom soap dispensers were ripped off the walls, paper towels were used to clog toilets, urinals were broken and ceiling tiles and partitions were removed or destroyed in some high schools. The vandals then posted about the vandalism on social media.