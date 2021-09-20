Rise in vandalism in Knox County Schools due to trend on TikTok

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. TikTok is facing two EU data privacy investigations, one into its handling of children’s personal data and another over its data transfers to China. Ireland’s data privacy watchdog, which is TikTok’s lead regulator in the European Union, said Tuesday that it has started two inquiries to examine whether the popular short video app has breached stringent EU data privacy regulations. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools says it’s experienced a rise in vandalism in its middle and high schools recently that may be related to content on social media, specifically, a new trend on TikTok.

A spokesperson with the school system says administrators are working to address the vandalism, and say students who are caught engaging in the vandalism will face disciplinary consequences.

KCS says, “We are not aware of this being a significant concern at elementary schools in the district.”

In Middle Tennessee, several Williamson County students are facing criminal charges after bathrooms in the district were vandalized due to a trend on TikTok.

Williamson County Schools reported bathroom soap dispensers were ripped off the walls, paper towels were used to clog toilets, urinals were broken and ceiling tiles and partitions were removed or destroyed in some high schools. The vandals then posted about the vandalism on social media.