Roane State Community College announces phased reopening plan with COVID-19 precautions

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – Roane State Community College announced a phased reopening plan Wednesday so students can access as many of the services they need on campus ahead of the fall semester.

The college says that the bookstore and bursar/business offices at its Roane County and Oak Ridge campuses and the One Stop at all campuses will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Monday, July 6, the Roane County and Oak Ridge campuses will be transitioning to a Monday through Thursday schedule. The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All campus sites will begin offering One Stop services on the four-day summer schedule. This schedule will continue for the remainder of July.

RSCC says that on Monday, Aug. 3, campuses will return to their regular schedule.

“At this time, most services will be available in-person on all campuses. Normal business hours vary by campus and are available online at roanestate.edu/campuslocations. Operations that can be completed remotely will continue to do so in order to further reduce the number of people on campus.”

RSCC

This plan will be leading into the fall semester that will offer a mix of in-person and online classes so that students can choose what best fits their needs and comfort level.

On-campus classes will incorporate face-covering requirements, physical distancing and frequent cleaning of facilities.

“These efforts are all part of our plan to keep students, faculty, staff, and our communities safe while ensuring that learning never stops at Roane State,” College President Chris Whaley said. “We want to encourage our new and returning students – don’t delay your future. Now more than ever, education is critical to achieving your goals.”

