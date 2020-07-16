Roane State hosting Equality Evenings virtual discussion series

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — Roane State Community College is hosting its first “Equity Evenings” discussion on July 23.

Roane State students, faculty, staff, administrators and members of the communities served by the college are invited to take part in the discussion.

According to a release from the community college, the discussion will be an “open and respectful conversation about equity and justice in a safe, virtual space for sharing and listening.”

The goal of the sessions will be to identify ways Roane State can support every member of its community to work, learn, grow and succeed. Roane County’s Chapter of the NAACP is partnering with the college on this effort and will be heavily involved in Equity Evenings and additional discussions going forward.

“I’d like to thank our newly expanded equity and inclusion team as well as our students and community partners for sharing their experiences with us,” Roane State President Chris Whaley said. “These important conversations will lead us to solutions that improve Roane State’s learning environment for everyone. As much as these discussions are meant to be learning opportunities, they will also be ‘unlearning’ opportunities as we work to become better listeners, recognize our shortcomings and make necessary changes.”

The virtual gatherings will begin at 6 p.m. July 23. Information on how to join the Zoom session are posted online at roanestate.edu/equity.

