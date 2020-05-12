Roane State moves most summer classes online

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – Roane State Community College announced it will move most of its summer classes online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move includes the school’s “Maymester” as well as first, second and full-term summer classes. First and full term session classes are set to begin June 1.

We’re told there are a limited number of courses that require in-person instruction and those will still take place on campus; students in those particular classes will receive additional instructions regarding what steps they’ll have to take to access campus. These steps will include the completion of daily wellness screenings as well as wearing a face covering and maintaining proper physical distance from others while on campus, according to the college.

As for this fall, we’re told Roane State is planning to offer its normal mix of in-person and online classes, but school leaders are prepared to transition to online learning if needed.

