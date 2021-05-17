Roane State updates COVID-19 protocols following new CDC guidance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No masks will be required if you’re fully vaccinated, along with the end of daily wellness screenings for Roane State Community College as it is following new guidance from the CDC.

However, other preventative measures remain in place:

  • Self-reporting of positive COVID-19 test results to the college
  • Contact tracing performed by the college’s COVID-19 response team
  • Regular cleaning of classrooms, labs and other communal areas
  • Social distancing recommendations
  • Remote work for some college employees

