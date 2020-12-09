Scholarship mentor program tnAchieves surpasses volunteer goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mentor program tnAchieves has surpassed its goal of mentors for the Class of 2021.

Nearly 9,500 mentors have signed up to be a part of tnAchieves, the nonprofit tasked with pairing mentors with students in the state’s last-dollar scholarship program TN Promise, this year. That surpasses the nonprofit’s goal of 9,000.

“On behalf of the tnAchieves board of directors and team, we want to share our sincere gratitude for our many partners across the state,” tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro said. “Though COVID-19 has presented various education challenges, thanks to the support of educators, civic clubs, businesses, elected officials, and individuals across the state, we exceeded our mentor goal.

“This means more than 62,000 TN Promise students will have someone in their corner as we work to transition them from high school to college. Mentors are difference makers in our program and across our state!”

The mentor application will remain open through the end of January as some counties have yet to meet their mentor need. The application can be found at www.tnachieves.org/mentors.apply.

In its fifth year, more than 62,000 students applied for TN Promise. Students attending community and technical colleges as well as four-year institutions offering associates degrees are eligible for the program.

Mentors serve as a resource, serve as a reminder for important deadlines and help students overcome barriers preventing them from going to college.

“Mentors are an irreplaceable part of the TN Promise program,” tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford said. “The personal advocacy and encouragement that a mentor offers is at the heart of our work.

“We are grateful to all those who have volunteered to serve as a mentor in the coming year. Their support ensures students have the resources and encouragement necessary to achieve their goals.”