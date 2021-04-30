Knox County education board vote on mask mandate falls through

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A special called meeting of the Knox County Board of Education was over before it even started Friday morning.

The meeting to discuss the mask policy in schools came about after Gov. Bill Lee’s announcement Wednesday that ended the TN Pledge and other COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ ensuing decision to allow the county mask mandate to “sunset” this week.

With eight of the board members present, a vote to accept the agenda was split 4-4 with board member Evetty Satterfield unable to attend.

The board heard from the Knox County Law Department which noted Lee’s latest executive order.

Law Dept: County Mayor lifted mask mandate, acknowledges board can make their own decision on masks in schools. Says ultimately it’s a policy decision, but emphasized Gov. Lee’s request for no masks by end of May — Blake Stevens (@bstevensnews) April 30, 2021

Board member Daniel Watson asked whether Tennessee is still under a state of emergency order. The representative from the Law Department said the state is still under a “limited” state of emergency.

The Board of Education’s mask policy is still in place through May, the same time the governor’s order that allows county mayors to set their own mask mandates ends.

Gov. Lee requested the six counties with their own health departments, Knox, Davidson, Shelby, Hamilton, Sullivan and Madison, also end any mask mandate they have set. The governor’s remaining limited state of emergency order is set expire May 31.

Board member Jennifer Owen criticized the meeting noting everyone affected by the policy was in class. Twenty people signed up to speak during the public forum portion of the meeting but did not get to speak since the meeting was called to end without an approval of the agenda.

Board member Virginia Babb was also critical of the meeting.

Babb criticized the rationale for holding an emergency meeting this morning- says she believes there are emergencies facing schools, but “this is not it” — Blake Stevens (@bstevensnews) April 30, 2021

The board is expected to take up the matter again during its next regular meeting on May 5.