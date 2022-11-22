KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two East Tennessee school districts have closed schools due to a high percentage of illness-related absences among students and staff.

Grainger County Schools are closed Tuesday, Nov. 22. The district said it is due to “a combination of staffing shortages and sickness in some of our buildings.”

Jefferson County Schools said Friday that their schools are closed until Monday, Nov. 30, for illness. The system said the closure on Monday and Tuesday was due to high instances of illness and numerous unfilled substitute teacher positions. Schools were already planning to close Wednesday through Friday due to the holiday.

