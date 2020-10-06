Scott County High School to switch to online learning

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Scott County High School students will transition to online learning after fall break.
The students will begin learning from home next Monday.
The school district said that students who are non-digital learners will be able to pick up paper assignments on Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m. in front of the high school.
Students will slowly begin returning to class the following week.
Athletics will continue on a week-by-week decision, since Scott County High School officials say there are no positive cases on any school teams.
