NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The website, Niche, has released its ranking of the best U.S. private schools for 2022.

Niche, a platform for “connecting students and families with colleges and schools,” prides itself on not sticking strictly to standardized test scores and academic performance which might not reflect socioeconomic and racial disparities or unique school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2022, Niche deemphasized SAT and ACT scores by one-third.

The company said it combined ratings directly from current students, alumni and parents with more quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activities, and more.

Tennessee’s Top 5

Based on Niche’s research, there are the top five private schools in the state of Tennessee:

All five schools received an A+ overall Niche Grade.

You can see the full list of Tennessee schools here.

Where Tennessee’s Private Schools rank nationally

Tennessee’s highest-ranked private school, University School of Nashville, is Niche’s #141 Best Private High School in America. St. Mary’s is ranked #255, Lausanne #304, Montgomery Bell #312, and Harpeth Hall comes in at #355.

Overall, two of the top five private schools are located in Connecticut, two more are in Massachusetts, and one is in California:

Phillips Academy (MA) The Hotchkiss School (CT) Choate Rosemary Hall (CT) The College Preparatory School (CA) Groton School (MA)

“Our 2022 rankings come at a time when so many parents are curious about the different options for their children’s education, including some they may never have considered before,” said Luke Skurman, Founder and CEO of Niche. “No matter where they are in their search process, we strive to be a reliable guide and resource. It is truly an honor to know our users trust us to play a key role in such a big life decision.”

See the full list of Niche’s top private schools for 2022.