KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven board members voted “yes” for Knox County Schools to sign a contract with Duncan & Sons Building Maintenance, LLC for janitorial services at 17 schools.

The board members voted Thursday night on whether to go into a $1,040,000 contract with Duncan & Sons. Seven members voted “yes,” one voted to “pass” and one voted “no” at the meeting.

During the meeting, District 3 Rep. Daniel Watson also recommended that the contract be combined with District 4 Rep. Katherine Bike’s proposal to add a $200 bonus for the current custodians. However, the board voted 4 “yes” and 5 “no” to the amended proposal.

The contract will be set to begin from Feb. 1-June 30. The company will have to fulfill its contract by providing 50 employees who will help clean and maintain 17 schools in Knox County.

The company is using interest forms to help get more people to apply for the positions. Duncan & Sons are also looking into taking from the 300 who are in their company to fill the quota.

The starting pay for the custodian workers will be $10.89 according to the company, if the person has five or more years of experience in custodial work, they can ask to increase their starting pay.

The pay scale for custodial workers will be:

• Custodian: $10.89-$16.82

• B Head Custodian (small staff): $11.28-$17.49

• C Head Custodian (large staff): $12.33-$19.07

• Dream Team Leader: $19.84

Some board members showed concern about approving to sign off on the contract due to not knowing if the 50 positions would be filled by Feb. 1. Others were wanting to sign the contract to close the gap of open positions and retain as many custodial workers as possible.

District 2 Rep. Jennifer Owen spoke out about wanting to raise the current custodians’ pay instead of hiring a third-party company. She emphasized how the board has provided pay raises before.

“[Board members] can do what we want to do,” Owen said. “If we want to give our custodians appropriate pay, we can. It’s a choice, and we need to very carefully consider the choices that we’re making.”

Assistant Superintendent of Operation Dr. Garfield Adams explained to the members that KCS has given bonuses before, however, they were not able to retain people.

“[The proposal] attracted people for the duration of the bonus, basically. So, this is not a new proposal that KCS has done. This is something we’ve done in the past, and just to be quite frank, it failed miserably,” Adams said.

The vote comes after KCS found that more than 80 open positions and 16 schools within the District have less than 61% of the staff needed to operate properly. The gaps in the custodian services caused some repercussions like mice found at Hardin Valley Elementary.

To view the full board meeting, visit the KCS YouTube channel.