Sevier County School System to switch to all virtual learning for remainder of semester

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County School System announced on Monday that all of its students would switch to virtual learning through the end of the current academic semester.
The school district attributed the change to an increase in COVID-19 related activity and increasing absent rates. The switch to all virtual learning is slated for Thursday, Dec. 17 through Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The school district began rolling out its remote learning guide for students and families this school year due to the ongoing pandemic and also offered the virtual learning option.
On Monday, the school district made the following announcement:
“Important Message
- Due to increased COVID-related activity and rising staff absence rates, Sevier County Schools will move to virtual-only instruction beginning Thursday, December 17, 2020, for the remainder of the fall semester. Again, all Sevier County Schools will begin virtual classes Thursday, running through the semester’s end on Tuesday, December 22.
- A final lunch distribution will be conducted at your child’s school on Thursday, December 17 from 11:00 to 3:00 to issue enough meals to cover these virtual school days.
- All Sevier County Schools are currently scheduled to reopen on Thursday, January 7, 2021.“
