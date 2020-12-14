Sevier County School System to switch to all virtual learning for remainder of semester

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County School System announced on Monday that all of its students would switch to virtual learning through the end of the current academic semester.

The school district attributed the change to an increase in COVID-19 related activity and increasing absent rates. The switch to all virtual learning is slated for Thursday, Dec. 17 through Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The school district began rolling out its remote learning guide for students and families this school year due to the ongoing pandemic and also offered the virtual learning option.

On Monday, the school district made the following announcement:

“Important Message