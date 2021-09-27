Sevier County Schools Director of Schools retiring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dr. Jack A. Parton announced he is retiring from his role as Director of Schools in Sevier County. He has served in that role since 1988.
In a letter to the community, Parton shared that starting in December his efforts with the school system would be limited to assisting his successor, overseeing the expansion at Northview Academy and the building of Sevier County Junior High School. He wrote that these two endeavors “are of critical importance for the future of our system.”
Parton began his educational career as a teacher at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School in 1979 and from 1985 to 1988 he was Assistant Principal there.
“I am confident that the school board will select a capable interim director who will maintain the common sense, family atmosphere for which our school system is known,” he wrote.