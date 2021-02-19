Skates and Plates event raises funds for Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fundraiser Thursday with the Knoxville Ice Bears and Knox County Schools hopes to pay for a hat trick of goals for the school system.

Skates and Plates held by the Partners in Education Foundation was held to put money towards installing water bottle filling stations in schools, fund scholarships for seniors from each high school and provide continuing education resources for teachers.

The event was virtual but organizers are hoping to make it an annual in-person event with food and ice next year.

“This is a long-standing 30-plus years of scholarship money going to every high school in the Knox County School District,” said Kim Severance with KCS Public Affairs.

There’s still time to donate to the cause. Visit skatesandplates.swell.gives to donate.