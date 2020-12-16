South College expands its associate’s degree teacher program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The need for qualified teachers across the state is growing because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To help, South College is expanding its Associate of Science in teaching program to students across Tennessee through its online platform.

The first class begins in January, and the program can be completed in two years.

The program is eligible for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship.

It’s designed for students who have compassion and a desire to work with children and help them learn.