South College Program offers free courses in English and Math

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — South College is offering free refresher courses to anyone entering higher education.

The Summer Bridge Program is meant to help those who may have had any pandemic-related learning struggles or those who have been out of school for an extended time and need some additional review.

The program features courses in English and math at South College campuses in Knoxville, Nashville, Asheville, and Atlanta. Registration is open now at https://www.south.edu/bridge.

“We want to help ensure that students who enter college have the tools they need for a successful transition. If any student needs an extra boost in English and math, our free Bridge Program courses are available,” said South College Chancellor Steve South.

In Knoxville, the program begins on August 3 and runs until the 19th. The courses will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11:45 a.m. at South College’s Knoxville Main Campus on Lonas Drive.

In addition, South College is offering $500 book stipend to students who participate in each session of the Bridge Program and enroll at any South College campus or online for the fall.