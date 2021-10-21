KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parents, teachers, students and more will get their chance to be heard on how schools will be funded through a series of statewide town halls.

The Department of Education will host eight public town halls from Oct. 27 through Nov. 30 meant to open dialogue and discussion on Tennessee’s review of a student-based public education funding strategy. Each town hall will take place in person and will also be live-streamed.

“Along with partners and stakeholders across the state, I am thrilled to invite all Tennesseans to join us for these conversations about what a student-based funding strategy could look like in our state,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Focusing on the needs of our students and how to best set them up for success is our collective goal and we look forward to hearing directly from parents, stakeholders, and members of the public about their thoughts, concerns and hopes for a new public education funding strategy to best support our kids.”

All Tennesseans — including parents and families, teachers, students, elected officials, stakeholders and partners, business leaders and members of the general public — are invited to participate and will be able to share their feedback and hopes for a new funding strategy.

East Tennessee education town halls include:

Tuesday, Nov. 2

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Ballroom in the Student Union, 1502 Cumberland Ave.

Time: 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Niswonger Performance Arts Center, 212 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 4

The Howard School, 2500 Market St., Chattanooga

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Other town halls will be held in Hendersonville (Merrol Hyde Magnet School, 5:30 p.m. CT, Oct. 27), Memphis (National Civil Rights Museum, 5:30 p.m. CT, Oct. 27), Pulaski (UT Southern, Curry Athletic Complex, 6 p.m. CT, Nov. 1), Dyer (Gibson County High School, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22) and Gainesboro (Jackson County Middle School, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30).

Each town hall will feature a brief introduction from the department, respective co-host, and then dive into comments and feedback from in-person audience members. All Tennesseans are also invited to submit comments and questions via email to tnedu.funding@tn.gov.