State releases broad reopening guidance for schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education released guidance this week on how schools can navigate the reopening process this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in April, Gov. Bill Lee recommended that schools remain close for the academic year to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As school districts work to develop reopening plans for the upcoming school year, state officials are also making moves.

TDOE issued some fact sheets, “toolkits” and broad, limited guidance on how school districts may direct the reopening process.

“As this is an evolving situation, the department will continue to post updates about reopening guidance for districts, as new information is available,” TDOE states on its site.

Commissioner Penny Schwinn said the resources were the first in TDOE’s reopening series.

I know our TN Ed community is deeply committed to children. I also know this is a marathon we’ve been running at a sprint. There’s no time to waste, but let’s make sure to take time to plan. Check out the first in a series of @tnedu reopening resources. https://t.co/IqybOT4iCv — Penny Schwinn (@SchwinnTeach) June 9, 2020

