1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 294 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in state Knox Ridge places employee on leave after allegations of racial profiling

State releases broad reopening guidance for schools

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tennessee_flag.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education released guidance this week on how schools can navigate the reopening process this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in April, Gov. Bill Lee recommended that schools remain close for the academic year to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As school districts work to develop reopening plans for the upcoming school year, state officials are also making moves.

TDOE issued some fact sheets, “toolkits” and broad, limited guidance on how school districts may direct the reopening process.

READ | Reopening Schools Overview Guide for LEAsDownload

“As this is an evolving situation, the department will continue to post updates about reopening guidance for districts, as new information is available,” TDOE states on its site.

Commissioner Penny Schwinn said the resources were the first in TDOE’s reopening series.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter