KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Rural Metro Fire Department is getting people interested in emergency services before they graduate.

The Fire Science Program at Byington Solway Career and Technical Education Center isn’t for everyone, but for those who want a career in serving the community, it’s the best way to go to class.

“It’s not an easy program. It is very physically demanding as well as academically challenging for them,” said Rural Metro Fire Capt. Ryan McNamara.

Rural Metro Fire partnered with Knox County Schools to offer fire recruit training to high school students.

“If they wish to serve the community as a firefighter, it certainly gives them some preparation to complete training and pursue that career, but it also exposes them to other work that is related to emergency work,” said Rural Metro Fire Chief Jerry Harnish.

Capt. McNamara is the program’s lead instructor and teaches the same curriculum that’s covered in Rural Metro’s Fire Cadet Academy.

Students have been practicing search and rescue drills, including hose searches and rescue drags. The school district purchased a fire engine to keep at the school and the equipment was donated.

Capt. McNamara hopes the hands-on training grabs the interest of potential recruits when they are young.

“Fire departments across the nation are getting older every day and it’s us that are of that middle age now and it’s become more and more difficult to bring in the younger recruits,” said Capt. McNamara.

Chief Harnish says he believes if fire departments can catch people when they are still in high school, they can build on their enthusiasm.

“It finds young people when they are ready for the message and gets them ready at a time when they are ready to train,” said Chief Harnish.

Rural Metro is optimistic the Fire Science Program could guide students into what is possibly their next career.

“In my opinion, it gives them that leg up in the system because now they know what to expect and that is what catches a lot of recruits off guard,” said McNamara.

The program is currently only available to students at Byington Solway Career and Technical Education Center. Rural Metro hopes to grow its partnership with Knox County Schools and expand the program.