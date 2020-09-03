Task force working to provide internet access to Knox County students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Only 30% of Knox County students are learning virtually this fall and the E-Knox Task Force believes the “digital divide” is partially responsible.

The newly formed task force put together by the Knox Education Foundation is asking for the community’s help to raise funds to get internet access for children through Mi-Fi hotspots or Comcast services.

“Internet access varies throughout this county, and in rural parts, it’s just not available,” Chris Letso, CEO of the Knox Education Foundation. “When you compound that with poverty, with single-parent households, everything else going on due to COVID, we had to act. … The E-Knox group has come together to make sure kids don’t have to face those barriers to get an education.”

The Knox Education Foundation and the Knoxville Chamber, as well as both city and county leaders have already invested $350,000 toward the KCS Internet at Home initiative.

If you are able to help them further, you can donate on the Knox Education Foundation website.

