NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee education officials have announced $50 million in grants to expand a tutoring program.

The state Department of Education says the additional money will help expand the TN ALL Corps program to offer tutoring to another 30,000 at-risk students in first through eighth grades.

The additional money will be awarded through eight grants ranging from $4.5 million to $9 million.

Community organizations that apply for and receive the grant money will provide tutoring for English language arts and math at a ratio of one adult to three students in grades 1-5 and one adult to four students in grades 6-8.

The application deadline is April 22.