Tennessee Aquarium brings aquarium to the classroom with new program

(credit Tennessee Aquarium/Casey Phillips)A Southern Flying Squirrel peers down from an artificial tree used during training sessions at the Tennessee Aquarium. The squirrel is one of many animals featured in Science Streams.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — With many students unable to visit the Tennessee Aquarium, they have found a way to bring the aquarium to the classroom.

They have created Science Streams, a free series of eight videos crafted to meet national science standards for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. This new tool to aid teachers will help amplify the reach of an institution that has enriched the lives of many students, according to Chelsea Johnson, director of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.

The Tennessee Aquarium is such an amazing and special place that we would love for all teachers and students to have a chance to visit. But we know that is not possible for so many reasons. We see this video series as a way to help students experience standards in a different way than they might otherwise. The videos not only help students explore a topic, but we make a point to show the many careers that go into running an Aquarium.” Dr. Brooke Gorman, the Aquarium’s director of science education

Science Streams was produced in collaboration with filmmakers at Chattanooga-based Atomic Films and was funded by grants from Tennessee American Water and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

The BlueCross Foundation knows the past year has been challenging for the Aquarium, as well as area students and teachers. We are excited to support the Science Streams program so local schools have a new way to experience – and learn from – the Aquarium, now and in the future.” Chelsea Johnson, director of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation

The support of Tennessee American and BlueCross BlueShield helped to increase the potential reach of Science Streams teachers throughout the country.

In each video, Aquarium staff members walk students through activities on a wide range of age-appropriate scientific topics, including:

• What animals need to survive (kindergarten) • How plants grow and flourish (1st grade) • The water cycle (2nd grade) • Survival through adaptation (3rd grade) • Invasive species and reintroduction efforts (4th grade) • Natural instinct versus learned behavior (5th grade) • Ecological relationships (6th-8th grade) • The science of studying animal behavior (9th-12th grade)

Science Streams also includes 10 behind-the-scenes videos, that pull back the curtain to showcase life at the Aquarium, from conservation projects and diving to veterinary work and the care requirements for Giant Pacific Octopuses.

A link to view these videos and access accompanying educator guides will be made available for free to educators who register via tnaqua.org/educate/science-streams/.