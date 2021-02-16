Tennessee lands $6.9M in STEM education grants

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, students of the Robert-Koch vocational college sit with face masks in the classroom during computer science lessons in Dortmund, Germany. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. At least 41 of Berlin’s 825 schools reported virus cases as classes resumed this month, and thousands of students have been quarantined around the country. But Germany is determined not to close schools anew, so they’re sending individual students or classes into quarantine instead. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say they have landed $6.9 million in grants to aid in computer science and STEM education.

The state Department of Education says the money includes a $4 million Education Innovation and Research early phase grant and a $2.9 million Out-of-School Time Career Pathway Program grant.

The $4 million grant will help expand STEM and computer science education in 20 Tennessee high schools, including with work-based learning opportunities to earn postsecondary credits.

A competitive grant process to pick the schools will launch this summer.

The $2.9 million grant will expand computer science and STEM education in five rural school districts.