Tennessee receives nearly $7M for STEM, computer science education

Funding Supports New Programs to Boost Postsecondary Success and Career Readiness for Tennessee Students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly $7 million has been made available to Tennessee to strengthen computer science pathways, STEM education, and help more students be prepared for success after high school.

Tennessee has been awarded the Education Innovation and Research early phase grant for $4 million and was one of only four states to be awarded the Out-of-School Time Career Pathway Program grant for $2.9 million.

“Thanks to longstanding partnerships with local and national partners, Tennessee is receiving nearly $7 million dollars to strengthen high school achievement, boost postsecondary enrollment and directly benefit Tennessee high school students,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said. “These grants will help ensure students are given additional opportunities to earn credit and build critical skills before leaving high school, which we know is essential for the success of our students and our state.”

The EIR grant will support a new initiative, the Tennessee SySTEM for College and Career Readiness Project, that will leverage innovative industry-postsecondary partnerships to expand science, technology, engineering and math, as well as computer science strategies, including embedded work-based learning opportunities, in 20 high schools.

By partnering with regional postsecondary institutions and employers, students will be able to simultaneously earn early postsecondary credit and gain workplace skills.

The Out-of-School Time Career Pathway Programs grant will launch the Tennessee Expansion of Computer Science Career Pathways Project meant to expand computer science and STEM pathways in rural communities.

The five districts that will participate in the TEC Pathways Project are White County Schools, Hamblen County Schools, Gibson County Special School District, Cocke County Schools and Trenton Special School District.