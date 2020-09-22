Tennessee releases its 2020 state report card

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The state Department of Education has released the newly designed 2019-2020 state report card.

This report card is an annual online report that provides access to important information about each school and district in Tennessee.

It reveals how schools and districts are performing and meeting the needs of students.

This year’s report card includes graduation rates, and how ready students are for post-secondary education or career paths after they leave high school.

LATEST STORIES