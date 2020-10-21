Tennessee teachers, students receiving 580,000 books

SPARTA, Tenn. (WATE) – Grade school students in more than 50 Tennessee school districts will receive books as part of a public-private partnership to invest in early literacy.

The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) and the Tennessee Department of Education will deliver 580,000 books to 58,000 kindergarten through third grade students and teachers across the state. The announcement was made Wednesday at Findlay Elementary School in Sparta.

The School Year Book Delivery program will deliver book packs consisting of 10 grade-appropriate books from Scholastic Education will be given directly to teachers and students with guided activities and tips for parents to engage with students as they read. Book packs and resources are expected to be delivered to students’ and teachers’ homes by the end of 2020.

“Now more than ever we are committed to our mission of strengthening early literacy in Tennessee by supporting our students and teachers with high-quality resources,” James Pond, GELF president, said. “Together with Scholastic and our state partners, we can work to prevent the ‘COVID slide,’ and create a community classroom to foster lifelong learners and to support students, teachers and families during this time.”

“The School Year Book Delivery program is an incredible opportunity for our state to make important early literacy gains,” Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said. “This partnership could not have come at a more important time, as many students, families and teachers are working hard to make up for classroom time lost last spring.

“Building literacy skills early is foundational to lifelong educational success and the department is grateful to GELF and Scholastic for their work to expand access to high-quality books and literacy resources and help students and families read together at home.”

Participating districts were selected based on size, 2018-19 third grade reading proficiency rates, and the economic prosperity of the county as defined by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Rural districts with lower reading proficiency rates were prioritized, and all three grand regions of the state are represented.

East Tennessee school districts participating in the program include: Campbell County, Claiborne County, Grainger County, Morgan County, Oneida, Scott, Sweetwater City, and Union County.

GELF was created in 2004 by former Gov. Phil Bredesen to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee as a public-private partnership. The foundation works in concert with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide all birth to age 5 children the opportunity to receive books in the mail at no cost to families.

