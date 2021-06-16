TN education leaders looking ahead during round table at Christenberry Elementary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The past year and a half has been a tough one for students in Tennessee and all around the country, whose school years were often interrupted and unpredictable.

Tennessee’s education leaders are working to ensure students are on what they deem the right track. Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn joined other leaders at Christenberry Elementary for a round table discussion on Wednesday.

There, the leaders discussed issues in education and some big changes in the works.

“We’re doing a lot of investment to bring industries into schools,” says Commissioner Schwinn. “So, redesigning classrooms so we can get nurse practitioners in to train students and actually have it look just like they would if they were in a hospital.”

School districts have received special funding in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, both from the state and federal government. Schwinn says she and her team are encouraging local officials to use some of that money, gather data, and track the impact of different programs to learn which ones work and which don’t.