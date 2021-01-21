TN General Assembly passes bill requiring schools to offer summer school programs for students falling behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The “Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act” has been passed in the Tennessee House of Representatives. The bill requires schools to implement a program of after-school learning mini-camps, learning loss bridge camps, and summer learning camps to remediate student learning loss.

The Tennessee Senate passed its version of the bill, SB7002, as well. It’s slated to go into effect starting in 2023.

Intervening to Stop Learning Loss – SB 7002