Tusculum University to offer independent study

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new option is coming this fall for students a Tusculum University in Greeneville.

On Wednesday the university says it will now offer an independent program of study which allows students to build their own degree by picking two or three areas of study.

Tusculum has previously used this program only in special circumstances, but it is now making this option available to all students.

The schools says it recognizes that pursuit of a degree in only on subject is sometimes not a good fit for every student.

