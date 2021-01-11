Two elementary schools in Knox County going virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two elementary schools in Knox County will switch to remote learning for at least four days of instruction.

Mooreland Heights Elementary and Sterchi Elementary will move to online learning beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Students will return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19 unless otherwise notified.

No class will be held on Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Knox County Schools cited teacher/ school staff attendance in the decision to switch to online learning at both schools. Student attendance was also cited for Mooreland Heights.