TWRA offers free virtual classes for families as students learn from home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering free virtual classes to help parents as area school districts are either going virtual or heading into winter break.

The resource is meant to be an online resource that is both fun and educational while learning from home.

The Virtual Learning Center has videos about wildlife education, cooking with ingredients you can find in nature, as well as printable materials like “backyard bingo” in order to get kids outdoors while they’re learning from home.