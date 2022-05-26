KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — A STEM grant will provide under-desk exercise bikes to students at Bearden High School in the fall.

As students spend several hours a day sitting at their desks, Avigail Laing had an idea to trade traditional seating for a bike that’s designed to be used while working.

“They don’t get blood flowing to their brain, so I thought the under-desk bicycles would be a great way to implement fitness in a classroom while still not taking time away from teachers to teach their lessons,” Laing said.

The sophomore worked with her cybersecurity teacher, Dr. Tim Cathcart, to secure a UCOR STEM Education Mini-Grant.

They plan to buy six bikes for next school year. The bike fits underneath the desk and can move between workspaces.

“Teenagers, they usually have a lot of energy, and our blocks are an hour and a half long so having the ability to expend some of that energy in a useful and creative way, that’s not making the classroom crazy, so much better,” Dr. Cathcart said.

The bikes are wireless and have the ability to connect through an app.

Dr. Cathcart plans to incorporate the bikes’ technology into his lesson plans and teach students about tech vulnerabilities.

“We are in the cybersecurity classroom and what we can do with that is we can actually do a lesson on how if you can hack into the smart bikes, you could actually gain access to other things on our network,” Laing said.

UCOR set aside $40,000 this year to fund 38 STEM projects in 28 regional schools.