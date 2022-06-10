MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Public Schools director reportedly walked out during a Thursday night board of education meeting and resigned, according to board members. A search for an interim director is underway.

Union County Board of Education members Brad Griffey and Marty Gibbs confirmed Friday morning that Dr. Jimmy Carter, who’s now the former director of schools, had resigned following complaints at the board meeting related to bullying and other disciplinary concerns.

“His resignation was unexpected and as a result, the board is now focused on identifying an interim superintendent until a formal search process can be completed,” Gibbs said.

“Yes, Dr. Carter did resign and we are starting the search for an interim director immediately,” Griffey said.

The school board will hold a meeting Friday night at Union County High School at 6 p.m. to discuss next steps.

“The Board offers its deepest sympathy to the students, parents, and staff, and appreciates everyone’s patience,” Gibbs said.