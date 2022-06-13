KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A transition plan is being put into place following the sudden resignation of the Union County director of schools.

On June 9, the Union County Public Schools director walked out during a board of education meeting and resigned, according to board members. The next day the school board held a meeting where they decided not to accept Dr. Jimmy Carter’s resignation. Board members said Thursday’s verdict was a mistake made while tensions were running high.

During a meeting on Saturday, Dr. Jimmy Carter apologized for walking out of the Board of Education meeting. He also presented a 120-day transition where he would become the interim Director of Schools while the board searched for a replacement. The proposal was accepted by the board.

Carter has served as the director of schools for ten years according to school board member Danny Wayne Collins said.