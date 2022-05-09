KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee system will once again require standardized test scores to be submitted on admission applications after suspending the requirement in 2021.

After a meeting amongst the UT Board of Trustee’s Executive Committee on May 6, the decision was made to require standardized testing scores for the fall 2023 admission cycle. The university system now plans to return to their pre-COVID admissions policies, which requires prospective students submit scores from the ACT, SAT or both.

Students who have been accepted through the fall 2022 admission cycle will not be affected by this policy change.

Making the inclusion of standardized testing scores optional during the Fall 2021 admissions cycle was done in an effort to accommodate students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic when testing was less available. Many colleges and universities across the country opted to make test scores optional during the height of the pandemic.

“The Chancellors and I and our colleagues in the system, and campuses, are extremely thankful for the very thorough engagement that we have had with the board regarding the test optional exception. The made to our admissions practices for the last two years to accommodate our students during the COVID pandemic which made testing less available,” UT System President Randy Boyd said during the May 6 executive committee meeting.

“Based on our review, and the thoughtful conversations at our recent board meetings, the campuses do not intend to bring forward any proposed revisions to the universities’ revisions policies. Consistent with the outstanding pre-COVID admission policies, the submission for standardized tests for student applicants will be required for the upcoming Fall of 2023 admission cycle. We look forward to further discussion at the June Education, Research and Service Committee meeting.”

Further discussion on admission policies will be held during the UT Board of Trustees meetings on June 23-24.