University of Tennessee business, engineering programs rise in 2021 U.S. News rankings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee’s business and engineering programs rose in the 2021 U.S. News and World Report rankings released on Monday.

The Haslam College of Business rose to 28th, and the Tickle College of Engineering rose to 34th among all public universities. UT overall fell eight spots from a year ago to 52nd among all public universities and 112th nationally.

“UT offers outstanding educational opportunities for all students across all disciplines with valuable and impactful experiences both in and out of the classroom,” Provost John Zomchick said. “Our faculty and students truly embody the Volunteer spirit. They are committed to making this world a richer and better place through their work.”

The university said the drop in overall ranking was due in part to a change in the methodology used by U.S. News. UT did hold near the same or improve in peer assessment, faculty resources, reduced class sizes, and the six-year graduation rate — key areas measured by U.S. News.

The Haslam College of Business’s supply chain management program ranks fifth nationally, and its accounting program ranks 24th among public schools and 52nd nationally.

“The Haslam College of Business offers a top-notch business education to students willing to work hard, dedicate themselves to their studies, and take advantage of the wide array of co-curricular opportunities and support systems available,” Lane Morris, associate dean of undergraduate studies and student affairs at the college, said. “The continued recognition of our supply chain and accounting programs and this top 30 ranking for our undergraduate business studies is an indication that our efforts to provide world-class educational programs are succeeding.”

The Tickle College of Engineering’s undergraduate program rose to 34th among all public universities and 63rd among all undergraduate programs. The college’s computer science program ranked 40th among public schools and 71st among all universities, a new ranking by U.S. News this year.

“I am so very proud of our students and the team of faculty and staff in the Tickle College of Engineering who are dedicated to student success,” college Dean Janis Terpenny said. “Our focus on contributions to solving local, national, and global challenges is a centerpiece for our engineering students’ education. Industry and community partnerships are also key to preparing our scholars to be leaders in discoveries for a better world.”

U.S. News also ranked UT 48th among public schools in its Best Colleges for Veterans list.

In the overall university ranking, UT tied with Creighton University (Nebraska), Loyola University of Chicago, Rochester Institute of Technology (New York), the University of Illinois–Chicago, and the University of La Verne (California).

Princeton, Harvard and Columbia were the top 3 in the national rankings. Williams College (Massachusetts) was named the No. 1 liberal arts college. The University of California-Los Angeles was named the top public university.

Vanderbilt was the top university in Tennessee, tying for 14th in the nation.

The rankings are based on data gathered in fall 2019 from more than 1,400 institutions on a variety of metrics, including student retention and graduation rates, Pell Grant recipient graduation rates, peer and high school counselor assessments, faculty resources, and alumni giving.

LATEST STORIES