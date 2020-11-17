University of Tennessee releases commencement ceremonies schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee released the schedule for its upcoming commencement ceremonies that will adhere to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The in-person commencement ceremonies are for spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates.

The commencement ceremonies are slated to begin this week, on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Here are the details:

WHAT: Commencement Ceremonies

WHEN: Nov. 19–22

WHERE: Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way

The university notes the socially-distanced ceremonies will have additional health and safety protocols in place so that UTK graduates and their families “can safely gather to celebrate their momentous accomplishments.”

In total, the university will award 1,220 undergraduate degrees, 583 graduate degrees and certificates, and three law degrees this fall. Two Air Force ROTC cadets will be commissioned along with nine Army ROTC cadets.

Ceremonies are grouped by spring and summer graduates or fall graduates. They will include both those receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees.

UTK officials say more than 600 spring and summer graduates registered for the ceremonies.

Ceremonies will last around 90 minutes. Doors open 90 minutes before the beginning of the ceremony. Student speakers include Karmen Jones, current student body president; Erica Grant, doctor of philosophy; and John Brown, doctor of jurisprudence.

Scheduling

Spring and summer graduates:

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.

Fall graduates:

Thursday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.

Tickle College of Engineering

Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m.

College of Communication and Information

Herbert College of Agriculture

Saturday, Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m.

College of Arts & Sciences, Last Names A–K

Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

College of Architecture and Design

College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

College of Law

College of Nursing

College of Social Work

Intercollegiate

Sunday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m.

Haslam College of Business

Sunday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.