KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee is currently in the process of revamping their academic structure.

“What led to this decision was our process of coming up with a new strategic vision for the University,” Provost John Zomchick said. “Chancellor Plowman charged us to come up with that strategic vision and we wanted to look at our organizational structure to make sure that the structure will support this new strategic vision.”

There is more than one proposal with this new plan that include the addition of new college’s on UT’s campus.

“There are four proposals on the reconstruction,” Zomchick said. “We will have a new College of Interdisciplinary Studies, a new Baker School for Public Policy, a new College of Music and we will have a new divisional structure in the existing College of Arts and Sciences.”

The new divisional structure in the current College of Arts and Sciences will streamline communication between the different disciplines.

The college will be organized under three divisions: Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, and Natural Sciences and Mathematics. Each division will be led by a divisional dean who will report to the executive dean.

A release from the university said the new structure will help meet needs of the faculty of 22 different disciplines within the collegee and reduce the number of people who report directly to the dean, which is currently more than 30.

Zomchick said that these changes are being proposed with the students best interest in mind.

“We see only positive effects on our students,” Zomchick said. “We think that they will be better served. They will have more opportunities, as I just said, to study new programs. We see this as a real benefit to our students.”

The proposals will go to the Board of Trustees for voting during their meeting in February 2023, and Provost Zomchick is anticipating the implementation of the changes to take hold by the following July.