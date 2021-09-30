KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is preparing to launch a month-long interactive art exhibit in October called Global Gallery.

The exhibit in the Student Union Gallery will feature photos that capture the global experience of each photographer. Dr. Gretchen Neisler hopes when people walk through, they feel inspired and motivated.

“We want people to understand what those feelings are that are generated when you’re standing in another culture, immersed in a place where you are the other, and how does that feel and what are the emotions that are conjured up?” said Dr. Neisler, vice provost for international affairs and director of UT’s Center for Global Engagement.

Dr. David Ader is one of the eyes behind the lens. He’s the assistant director of the Smith International Center and a photo he took on one of his trips to Guatemala will be featured in the gallery.

“This is a group of young, relatively uneducated young people who have a desire and interest in trying to be involved and make their communities better, so it’s fun to see that energy and see them getting involved and this photo represents that youth aspect of agriculture and how they are trying to help their own community,” said Ader.

The challenges of the pandemic forced the university’s Center for Global Engagement to get creative with its outreach. This exhibit gives the school a chance to allow students, staff, or faculty to learn more about the world without leaving campus.

“Things like having a Global Gallery help us understand again that we are all part of the same world and that we all are facing challenges together,” said Ader.

Below each print will be a QR code that people can scan and listen to the story behind the photograph. The gallery opens in the Student Union Gallery from October 11 to November 5.