UT announces full list of Torchbearers, 4 from East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six University of Tennessee, Knoxville, seniors, including four from East Tennessee, have been recognized as Torchbearers, the school’s highest undergraduate honor.

The recipients learned of their selection through a surprise visit by Chancellor Donde Plowman or a member of her cabinet in early March.

Each year, a group of students who have gone above and beyond in demonstrating their commitment to service, outstanding leadership, and academic achievement are named Torchbearers in recognition of their extraordinary accomplishments.

Tennessee Vols football player Trey Smith was announced as a recipient on March 19.

Other honorees include:

Taylor Boyer, of Knoxville

Natalie Campbell, of Knoxville

Maria Urias, of Lenoir City

Tyler Young, of Knoxville

Madison Woods, of Memphis

The students will receive a medal during the Chancellor’s Honors Banquet on Wednesday, April 7.

Boyer is a 1794 Scholar studying marketing with a collateral in international business. She is the founder and president of Women of Haslam, a student organization focused on bringing together business-minded women from across campus for networking and professional development opportunities. She plans to attend UT law school in the fall.

Campbell is studying special education with a minor in English. She is pursuing her master’s degree in special education at UT and plans on getting her Tennessee teaching license with the hopes of becoming a school administrator. She served as a student director for Ignite, an extended orientation program in UT’s Jones Center for Leadership and Service.

Urias is studying sociology with minors in political science, leadership studies, and social entrepreneurship. She has held multiple leadership positions in the Student Government Association and wrote a referendum to amend UT’s Student Code of Conduct. She plans to begin working toward a master’s degree in community development and action at Vanderbilt University this fall.

Young is studying supply chain management and business analytics. He served as lead ambassador for the Haslam College of Business and will go on to work for Dell Technologies in Austin, Texas, starting in June after serving as a summer intern with the company last summer.

Woods, is a Chancellor’s Honors Program student majoring in psychology. A first-generation student, she served as president of the Multicultural Mentoring Program and as an education student director of the VOLbreaks program. Woods will begin her master’s degree in higher education administration and student affairs this fall.

Since 1968, the Torchbearer statue — UT’s official symbol — has stood on campus with a plaque stating the Volunteer Creed: “One that beareth a torch shadoweth oneself to give light to others.”