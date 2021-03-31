UT earns ‘Best Graduate Schools’ designation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has multiple graduate programs that are highly ranked in the 2022 U.S. News and World Report, high enough to earn a U.S. News Best Graduate Schools designation.

The Haslam College of Business climbed six spots since last year and is now ranked 17th among public universities.

Other UT colleges ranked in the top 50 among public institutions include the Tickle College of Engineering, College of Law and the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences.

College leaders say they are grateful their hard work and impact is being recognized.