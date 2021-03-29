UT identifies two new clusters at sorority houses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two new COVID-19 clusters involving more than 50 close contacts were identified at University of Tennessee sorority houses last week, including third cluster at one house since January.

The university said Monday that the clusters were identified at Phi Mu and Sigma Kappa houses. One case an 25 close contacts were identified at Phi Mu. Two cases and 30 close contacts were identified at Sigma Kappa.

In two of the three cases, community saliva testing helped to identify the virus’s presence.

“The students’ assistance with contact tracing and participation in testing helped keep the campus community healthy and safe,” a release from UT said.

It is the third time this year, including the second time this month, that a cluster has been identified at Sigma Kappa.

The houses in Sorority Village are designed as communal living spaces making for a number of close contacts to a potential or positive COVID-19 case. The cluster designation does not mean the Greek organizations did anything wrong.