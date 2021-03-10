UT Knoxville among most military-friendly schools in the nation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville has landed near the top of a national list for the most military-friendly schools.

Military Friendly, a nonprofit which rates organizations by their commitment and effort towards creating benefit for the military, named UT-Knoxville a 2021-2022 Gold School, their highest designation. UT is one of 162 schools out of 1,200 evaluated to receive the Gold School designation.

Schools were measured by their ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and specifically for student veterans. Gold award recipients scored within 10% of the 10th-ranked school in their category for leading practices, outcomes and effective programs.

“It is an honor for the Veterans Success Center at UT Knoxville to be awarded Gold status as a military-friendly school,” said Jayetta Rogers, director of the center. “The practice of offering our military service members a supportive and positive experience during their time on campus creates an outcome that leads to success well beyond graduation.”

UT Knoxville established the Veterans Success Center in 2017, providing tailored services that enhance academic success and development for student veterans and military-affiliated students. The center supports more than a thousand veterans and military-affiliated spouses and children, including active duty, Army Reserve and National Guard, and survivors.

The Military Friendly Schools list is published annually based on extensive research using public data sources, student veteran input and survey responses.

“We are proud of this recognition; however, our student veterans’ success and the achievement of their academic and career goals are the real milestones that are valued and celebrated, and we will continue to make our student veterans the priority,” said Amber Williams, vice provost for student success. “This ranking is a reflection of our commitment to providing transformative academic opportunities for our student veterans.”