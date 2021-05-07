UT’s Carousel Theatre being replaced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee’s Carousel Theatre is being replaced, following a $5 million gift from UT System President Randy Boyd.

The theatre is located on Andy Holt Avenue and was first constructed in the 1950s. It was supposed to be a temporary structure but has been training actors and performing artists for around seven decades now.

We are told the new Jenny Boyd Carousel Theatre, name after Boyd’s wife, will provide state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure. UT’s college drama program was ranked eighth in the world by Hollywood Reporter in 2020.