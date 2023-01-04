KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The time has never been better for students at the University of Tennessee to get into franchising.

The Haslam College of Business is debuting an innovative Franchise Certificate Program next month. The new 13-week program for aspiring entrepreneurs provides support and training in the many facets of franchising. The curriculum will include education on the industry, best practices for operating a franchise business, insight from industry experts and networking with other students.

A Tennessee alumnus is the visionary behind the new initiative. Shelly Sun is the founder and CEO of BrightStar Care, a home healthcare franchise. Sun says franchisees have been able to create wealth by doing something of great purpose that gives back to their communities.

“You can’t argue with how much output in our economy is franchising. That is something really important to have individuals who want to either to be entrepreneurs or think about a career path where they really could grow,” Sun said.

Franchising has a multibillion-dollar impact on the U.S. economy and creates millions of jobs.

Cordell Riley brings nearly 30 years of franchise experience to the new program. He will serve as the lead facilitator and help build the program out in the coming years.

Riley says franchising puts people in business for themselves but not by themselves. He hopes the course is impactful and gives students the tools to go out and make a difference.

“Franchising is a model that allows you to be an owner but gives you a support network that’s going to give you a greater chance, [it] does not guarantee your success but gives you a greater chance for you to be successful,” Riley said.

