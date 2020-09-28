Vine Middle Magnet School to move to online learning temporarily from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools announced Monday afternoon that for six school days, Vine Middle Magnet School will move to online learning starting Tuesday due to attendance.

This is set to begin September 29 and students will return to school for in-person instruction on October 7 unless otherwise notified.

KCS says that this decision is based on the district’s metric of student attendance, “Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.”