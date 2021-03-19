Walters State hosting in-person graduation ceremonies in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Walters State Community College will celebrate its spring 2021 commencement with in-person ceremonies for graduates in the spring and both 2020 semesters at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine.

The ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 8.

“I am looking forward to celebrating this milestone with our graduates. Seeing students complete their certificates and degrees is one of the best parts of my job,” Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State, said.

“This ceremony will not only celebrate the spring 2021 graduates, but also give students who graduated in spring and fall 2020 the opportunity to walk across the stage.”

Attendance will be limited to two guests for each graduate. Masks and social distancing will be required of each graduate and guest.

The college will let students know which ceremony each will be attending. Members of the Class of 2020 have already received information about participation.

For family and friends who are unable to attend, both of the ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Walters State website. In addition to the in-person ceremonies, graduates can participate in a virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. the same day.